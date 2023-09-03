Create New Account
Mass Vaccination & the demise of Social Media "Influencers"
The Prisoner
8721 Subscribers
609 views
Published Yesterday

All around the globe, governments recruited and paid social media "influencers" to peddled the experimental covid vaccines. Many of them documented their own experience. Now many have died or are on deaths door.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

