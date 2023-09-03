Mass Vaccination & the demise of Social Media "Influencers"

All around the globe, governments recruited and paid social media "influencers" to peddled the experimental covid vaccines. Many of them documented their own experience. Now many have died or are on deaths door.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.