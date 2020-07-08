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AUTHORITARIANISM GLOBALISTS NWO UN ANGENDA 21/2030
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172 views • July 08, 2020
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4 Point Pillar Program for school opening?
1 - All Students get tested before they return
2 - Symptom tracking App for your phone
3 - Trace contacts
4 - Sampling testing throughout the year
4 Point Pillar Program for school opening?
1 - All Students get tested before they return
2 - Symptom tracking App for your phone
3 - Trace contacts
4 - Sampling testing throughout the year
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