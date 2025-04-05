FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 145:15-21, Pt. 3 of 3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250405

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH! I am bound to give thanks to You, ADONAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song of JEHOVAH’s Majesty and Love. A Psalm of David.

15. My ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH, my eyes look expectantly to You, and You give me my food in due season.

16. My Almighty Heavenly Father, You open Your Hand and satisfy the desire of every living thing.

17. You, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH, are Righteous in all Your Ways, Gracious in all Your Works.

18. You, Heavenly Father, are near to all who call upon You through the Blessed Name of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, to all who call upon You in Truth.

19. You will fulfill the desire of those who fear You; You also will hear their cry and save them.

20. You, ADONAI and YAHWEH, preserve all who love You, but all the wicked You will destroy.

21. My mouth shall speak the praise of my ADONAI, LORD, and all flesh shall bless Your Holy Name forever and ever. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD, and YAHWEH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 145:15-21 personalized NKJV).

****