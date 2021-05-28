BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

33 new things we've learned about Mitochondria 🔬 Hacking health at its foundational level
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
133 views • May 28, 2021

Summarizing the recent science that’s been done on Mitochondria along with some salient insights and knowledge coming out of the Biohacker community online.Impressively in the past year, there have been over 230 scientific papers published specifically on Mitochondria, including 11 clinical trials. Mitochondria is a hot area of research, this article will not summarize every single one but some of the more interesting findings of the current year.


Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/576-meta-analysis-mitochondria-science


5:31 Caloric Restriction in Healthy Individuals

7:49 Resveratrol

10:05 Elamipretide

11:45 Mitochondrial Nootropics

15:50 Mitochondrial Eye Drops?

17:50 Mito-TEMPO

21:48 Coenzyme Q10

27:54 Methylphenidate a Mitochondrial Hack for ADHD?

29:01 Pyrroloquinoline Quinone

30:46 B Vitamins

33:20 Creatine

36:00 Magnesium

38:30 D-Ribose

40:47 MitoQ

45:40 Mitochondrial Function and Cramping

46:37 Mitochondrial Nootropics take time

48:09 mtDNA and Knee Osteoarthritis

49:22 Vs Leukemia

52:30 Pharmaceuticals vs Mitochondria

53:39 Conclusion


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee/LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.



Keywords
healthsciencemitochondria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Coco Somers
Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is &#8220;Free Fall&#8221;

Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is “Free Fall”

Morgan S. Verity
Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Willow Tohi
Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy