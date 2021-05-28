33 new things we've learned about Mitochondria 🔬 Hacking health at its foundational level

Summarizing the recent science that’s been done on Mitochondria along with some salient insights and knowledge coming out of the Biohacker community online.Impressively in the past year, there have been over 230 scientific papers published specifically on Mitochondria, including 11 clinical trials. Mitochondria is a hot area of research, this article will not summarize every single one but some of the more interesting findings of the current year.





Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/576-meta-analysis-mitochondria-science





5:31 Caloric Restriction in Healthy Individuals

7:49 Resveratrol

10:05 Elamipretide

11:45 Mitochondrial Nootropics

15:50 Mitochondrial Eye Drops?

17:50 Mito-TEMPO

21:48 Coenzyme Q10

27:54 Methylphenidate a Mitochondrial Hack for ADHD?

29:01 Pyrroloquinoline Quinone

30:46 B Vitamins

33:20 Creatine

36:00 Magnesium

38:30 D-Ribose

40:47 MitoQ

45:40 Mitochondrial Function and Cramping

46:37 Mitochondrial Nootropics take time

48:09 mtDNA and Knee Osteoarthritis

49:22 Vs Leukemia

52:30 Pharmaceuticals vs Mitochondria

53:39 Conclusion





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.







