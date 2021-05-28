33 new things we've learned about Mitochondria 🔬 Hacking health at its foundational level

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Summarizing the recent science that’s been done on Mitochondria along with some salient insights and knowledge coming out of the Biohacker community online.Impressively in the past year, there have been over 230 scientific papers published specifically on Mitochondria, including 11 clinical trials. Mitochondria is a hot area of research, this article will not summarize every single one but some of the more interesting findings of the current year.
Read meta-analysis 🔬 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/576-meta-analysis-mitochondria-science
5:31 Caloric Restriction in Healthy Individuals
7:49 Resveratrol
10:05 Elamipretide
11:45 Mitochondrial Nootropics
15:50 Mitochondrial Eye Drops?
17:50 Mito-TEMPO
21:48 Coenzyme Q10
27:54 Methylphenidate a Mitochondrial Hack for ADHD?
29:01 Pyrroloquinoline Quinone
30:46 B Vitamins
33:20 Creatine
36:00 Magnesium
38:30 D-Ribose
40:47 MitoQ
45:40 Mitochondrial Function and Cramping
46:37 Mitochondrial Nootropics take time
48:09 mtDNA and Knee Osteoarthritis
49:22 Vs Leukemia
52:30 Pharmaceuticals vs Mitochondria
53:39 Conclusion
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.