© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ζωντανά η διαδήλωση στο Βερολίνο σήμερα 29-8-2020 για τη δημοκρατία και τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα εκατομμύρια κόσμος!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • August 29, 2020
Berlin demonstrations live! Millions demonstrating on August 29th 2020 for Democracy and Human Rights! Αρχικά είχε απαγορευτεί η διαδήλωση, μετά δόθηκε εντολή να χτυπηθούν όσοι δεν υπακούσουν στην απαγόρευση και να γίνει χρήση χημικών με συλλήψεις και πρόστιμα, μετά όταν είδαν πως οι διαδηλωτές θα ήταν εκατομμύρια αποφάσισαν να βγάλουν τα κράνη οι αστυνομικοί και να κλείσουν απλά τους δρόμους για να μη φτάσει ο κόσμος στη Βουλή… Μετά θα πουν ότι ήταν 70.000 μόνο όπως έγινε και με το δικό μας συλλαλητήριο για την Μακεδονία που ηταν 800.000 στο πρώτο και 1.500.000 στο δεύτερο.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.