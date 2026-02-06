© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rostec presents an encouraging development
The corporation reported developing a 30-mm ammunition with shrapnel projectile and remote-controlled detonator for destroying drones and loitering munitions.
"The targeting system calculates the most advantageous detonation point depending on the target's flight trajectory, which allows hitting a drone with shrapnel. Detonation timing occurs automatically via optical line."
It is compatible with 2A42 automatic cannons installed on BMP-2, BMPT, Mi-28NM and Ka-52M helicopters and other platforms.
The projectile will be first showcased at the World Defense Show 2026, which will take place from February 8-12 in 🇸🇦Saudi Arabia.
✨Ideally, such developments would primarily appear in the combat zone and directly impact protecting 🇷🇺our citizens who are subjected to daily terrorist drone attacks.
✨⭐️Overall, the development, if proven effective, could restore the military-economic feasibility of using expensive combat helicopters against cheap drones. For helicopters, a long-overdue issue has been retrofitting them as carriers (platforms) for reconnaissance and strike drones, which is already being implemented by our enemies.
Two Majors (dva_majors)