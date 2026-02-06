Rostec presents an encouraging development

The corporation reported developing a 30-mm ammunition with shrapnel projectile and remote-controlled detonator for destroying drones and loitering munitions.

"The targeting system calculates the most advantageous detonation point depending on the target's flight trajectory, which allows hitting a drone with shrapnel. Detonation timing occurs automatically via optical line."

It is compatible with 2A42 automatic cannons installed on BMP-2, BMPT, Mi-28NM and Ka-52M helicopters and other platforms.

The projectile will be first showcased at the World Defense Show 2026, which will take place from February 8-12 in 🇸🇦Saudi Arabia.

✨Ideally, such developments would primarily appear in the combat zone and directly impact protecting 🇷🇺our citizens who are subjected to daily terrorist drone attacks.

✨⭐️Overall, the development, if proven effective, could restore the military-economic feasibility of using expensive combat helicopters against cheap drones. For helicopters, a long-overdue issue has been retrofitting them as carriers (platforms) for reconnaissance and strike drones, which is already being implemented by our enemies.

Two Majors (dva_majors)