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Listen to the Honest Experts on dangers of COVID Not Main Stream Media Propaganda
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220 views • June 01, 2021
Re-Upload from Dec 2020. This is an important video especially now that they are pushing v-a-c-c-i-nes so hard. This "jab" is having horrible adverse effects. More info has come out (especially about blood clotting & attacks on the reproductive system) since this video originally aired, however people need to know that the injections are EXPERIMENTAL so please share.
To support my work, please visit my web site here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php. **** I can once again accept online payments!!****
Thank you to everyone who has sent letters, gifts, information, prayers, cards & financial contributions. I love & cherish ever single one of you!! Thank you for being part of the revolution back to common sense & humanity.
REFERENCES:
Drosten Review: https://cormandrostenreview.com/
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Michael Levitt: https://www.stanforddaily.com/2020/08/02/qa-michael-levitt-on-why-there-shouldnt-be-a-lockdown-how-hes-been-tracking-coronavirus/
500 German Doctors for Truth re COVID: https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/german-doctors-on-covid-19-we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world.html
Primary Doctors Medical Journal: https://pdmj.org/about/
Drosten PCR challenge: https://2020news.de/en/drosten-pcr-test-study-withdrawal-requested-due-to-scientific-error-and-massive-conflict-of-interest/
Wodarg / Yeadon call for halt to vaccine / petition: https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
VIDEO: Dr. James Lyons-Weiler re COVID fallacies & vaccine dangers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkGB1-YFn1Q&;feature=emb_logo
ASK THE EXPERTS / The Question on Everyone’s Mind: re vaccines & fake-pandemic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PlhepmJHZhlQ/
Corona Committee Evidence: Reiner Fuelmich on phone with Dr. Hockertz: https://player.vimeo.com/video/487879592
Mix-n-Match Vax UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9027097/People-mix-match-coronavirus-vaccines-jab-chiefs-say.html
Fertility warnings not printed on leaflet for recipients: https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/uk-government-warns-doctors-about-infertility-possibility-with-pfizer-covid-vaccine-but-no-warning-to-patients/
Beate Bahner: https://lacrunadellago.net/2020/04/15/german-lawyer-beate-bahner-was-taken-to-a-mental-institution/?lang=en
German Lawyers Initiate Class Action Lawsuit VIDEO Fuellmich: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/05/coronavirus-lawsuit.aspx?cid_medium=etaf&;cid=share
Ioannidis: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-ioannidis-affair-a-tale-of-major-scientific-overreaction/
Richie Allen Show: https://tunein.com/radio/The-Richie-Allen-Show-s236521/
To support my work, please visit my web site here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php. **** I can once again accept online payments!!****
Thank you to everyone who has sent letters, gifts, information, prayers, cards & financial contributions. I love & cherish ever single one of you!! Thank you for being part of the revolution back to common sense & humanity.
REFERENCES:
Drosten Review: https://cormandrostenreview.com/
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Michael Levitt: https://www.stanforddaily.com/2020/08/02/qa-michael-levitt-on-why-there-shouldnt-be-a-lockdown-how-hes-been-tracking-coronavirus/
500 German Doctors for Truth re COVID: https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/german-doctors-on-covid-19-we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-its-a-fake-story-all-over-the-world.html
Primary Doctors Medical Journal: https://pdmj.org/about/
Drosten PCR challenge: https://2020news.de/en/drosten-pcr-test-study-withdrawal-requested-due-to-scientific-error-and-massive-conflict-of-interest/
Wodarg / Yeadon call for halt to vaccine / petition: https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
VIDEO: Dr. James Lyons-Weiler re COVID fallacies & vaccine dangers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkGB1-YFn1Q&;feature=emb_logo
ASK THE EXPERTS / The Question on Everyone’s Mind: re vaccines & fake-pandemic: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PlhepmJHZhlQ/
Corona Committee Evidence: Reiner Fuelmich on phone with Dr. Hockertz: https://player.vimeo.com/video/487879592
Mix-n-Match Vax UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9027097/People-mix-match-coronavirus-vaccines-jab-chiefs-say.html
Fertility warnings not printed on leaflet for recipients: https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/uk-government-warns-doctors-about-infertility-possibility-with-pfizer-covid-vaccine-but-no-warning-to-patients/
Beate Bahner: https://lacrunadellago.net/2020/04/15/german-lawyer-beate-bahner-was-taken-to-a-mental-institution/?lang=en
German Lawyers Initiate Class Action Lawsuit VIDEO Fuellmich: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/05/coronavirus-lawsuit.aspx?cid_medium=etaf&;cid=share
Ioannidis: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-ioannidis-affair-a-tale-of-major-scientific-overreaction/
Richie Allen Show: https://tunein.com/radio/The-Richie-Allen-Show-s236521/
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