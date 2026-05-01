FREEDOM ACTS: INSIDE THE STATE-LEVEL VACCINE WARS

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The fight for medical freedom is exploding at the state level. Jefferey breaks down New York's push to shield vaccine providers from liability, Arizona's bill protecting the unvaccinated from discrimination, and Louisiana's Medical Freedom Act advancing alongside similar measures in Idaho. Plus, Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joe Ladapo call out Florida House Republicans for blocking medical freedom and AI legislation during a special session, setting the stage for a midterm reckoning.