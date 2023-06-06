Create New Account
And We Know 6.6.2023 COMER over TARGET, FB_ THREATS, Trump DONOR death, our HEALTH, PRAY!
The message is clear. You want to go against the DEEP state? …they will throw all they have left to put you in a state of fear… Whistleblowers, donors, and more are being targeted. This war is heating up daily and we are working together to expose their panic and their Demise as often as we can. We will have this, some humor and scripture today. Let’s Go.


Harriet Hegeman on REINS ACT https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1665920829878861824?s=20


Comer is over the target 🎯https://t.me/realKarliBonne/173064


I’m a Trump guy https://t.me/realKarliBonne/173066


Comer Scotty compilation https://t.me/ScottyMar10/970


A whistleblower against the Obama administration found dead, investigators are are now ruling out suicide, go figure https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119579


Hilarious about Research..Reading. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/119524


27.02.2016 - Barbara O'neill - Natural remedies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgjzY6cyXEM


Leftism is EVIL https://t.me/c/1716023008/180485

