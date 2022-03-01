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Quackless Dining at Pieology
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0 view • March 01, 2022
On a recent visit to Pieology in the Honolulu area, I noticed they are asking for Quackcine cards and ID, but appear to not be requiring them. Has anyone else been able do dine in at Pieology lately? Please share your story in the comments below.
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Pieology #FauciSnakeOil #Segregation
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Pieology #FauciSnakeOil #Segregation
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