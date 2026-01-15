❗️"I'm sitting here in the dark, and I don't know how long I can take this"

Kiev residents complain about their life without electricity

@AussieCossack

💬🥶 About 300 multi-story apartment buildings remain without heating in Kiev, Mayor Klitschko reported.

The situation with electricity remains "very difficult", with critical infrastructure facilities powered by powerful generators and mobile boiler houses.

These same facilities are also supplying some multi-story buildings, where there has been no heat or electricity for six days now.

Adding:

💥💬There were strikes on energy infrastructure last night, as a result of which consumers in the Zhitomir and Kharkov regions lost electricity, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.