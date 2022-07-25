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Eat eggs! Cognitive Dissonance and persuasion. When Mir card? Lack of imagination. Ideas on focus
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
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104 views • July 25, 2022

#eggs #CognitiveDissonance #persuasion #MirCard #imagination


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russiaeggimaginationcognitive dissonanceeggspersuasionmir card
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