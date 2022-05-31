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My Guest: The Director of "Sacrificing Liberty" – the 1967 Attack by Israel on the USS Liberty
RichardGage911
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21 views • May 31, 2022
Mathew Miller Skow raises the dead and rouses the living in this stunning 4-part Docuseries.

What are the parallels between the 9/11 attacks and the outrageous attack on a US ship in international waters off the coast of Egypt in 1967?

Why did the US send the defenseless intelligence-collecting ship into a war zone without protective accompaniment?

Why did unmarked Israeli fighters and PT boats attack a plainly marked & flagged US naval vessel?

Why did President Johnson exclaim, “I want that goddam ship sunk!”?

Why was Isreal’s enemy Egypt, blamed for the attack?

My guest is Matthew Miller Skow, an award winning director and producer, known for his powerful documentaries ‘Omo Child’ and ‘Sacrificing Liberty’. He is currently working on his new feature documentary called The Greatest Reset, which will be released soon in 2022.

Visit https://RichardGage911.org
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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