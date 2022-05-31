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My Guest: The Director of "Sacrificing Liberty" – the 1967 Attack by Israel on the USS Liberty
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21 views • May 31, 2022
Mathew Miller Skow raises the dead and rouses the living in this stunning 4-part Docuseries.
What are the parallels between the 9/11 attacks and the outrageous attack on a US ship in international waters off the coast of Egypt in 1967?
Why did the US send the defenseless intelligence-collecting ship into a war zone without protective accompaniment?
Why did unmarked Israeli fighters and PT boats attack a plainly marked & flagged US naval vessel?
Why did President Johnson exclaim, “I want that goddam ship sunk!”?
Why was Isreal’s enemy Egypt, blamed for the attack?
My guest is Matthew Miller Skow, an award winning director and producer, known for his powerful documentaries ‘Omo Child’ and ‘Sacrificing Liberty’. He is currently working on his new feature documentary called The Greatest Reset, which will be released soon in 2022.
Visit https://RichardGage911.org
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What are the parallels between the 9/11 attacks and the outrageous attack on a US ship in international waters off the coast of Egypt in 1967?
Why did the US send the defenseless intelligence-collecting ship into a war zone without protective accompaniment?
Why did unmarked Israeli fighters and PT boats attack a plainly marked & flagged US naval vessel?
Why did President Johnson exclaim, “I want that goddam ship sunk!”?
Why was Isreal’s enemy Egypt, blamed for the attack?
My guest is Matthew Miller Skow, an award winning director and producer, known for his powerful documentaries ‘Omo Child’ and ‘Sacrificing Liberty’. He is currently working on his new feature documentary called The Greatest Reset, which will be released soon in 2022.
Visit https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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