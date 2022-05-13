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Putin said, - "Sanctions Causing Global Crisis - Western Elites Desire For World Domination - Russophobia". 051322
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62 views • May 13, 2022
'Russophobia': Putin blames global crisis on Western elites. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western sanctions are provoking a global crisis. Putin commented on how the West is sanctions obsessed and will ultimately be damaging to less economically developed EU nations.
Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
We discussed potential threats due to the decision of Sweden and Finland to join NATO and the course of the operation in Ukraine.
Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.
We discussed potential threats due to the decision of Sweden and Finland to join NATO and the course of the operation in Ukraine.
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