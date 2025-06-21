💥Major Israeli airstrike on Isfahan nuclear complex early this morning

💥🇮🇷 A major Israeli airstrike reportedly hit the Isfahan nuclear complex early this morning.

Adding:

Iranian FM Araghchi at OIC Summit in Istanbul – Key Points

➡️Iran condemns Israel’s recent strikes, calling them unlawful and unprovoked acts of aggression.

➡️Tehran asserts its right to self-defense under international law.

➡️Araghchi says the Israeli attack on June 13 was deliberately timed to undermine nuclear talks with the US scheduled for June 15.

➡️Iran reaffirms it is ready to return to negotiations over its nuclear program, citing the success of the 2015 JCPOA deal as proof diplomacy can work.

➡️However, continued attacks make diplomacy impossible, especially as Iran believes the US is complicit in Israeli actions despite official denials.

➡️Araghchi warns: any direct US involvement in the attacks would mark a dangerous escalation for the region.

Adding:

Remember when Israel immediately destroyed Syrian air defenses when Assad fell?

Well now you know why.



