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THE TRUTH ABOUT BILL GATES AND THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA
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61 views • April 27, 2021
Many men throughout the years have sought to depopulate the earth. Many believe that it is their duty to rid the earth of useless feeders who pollute the environment. Bill Gates has also come to this conclusion. This report sheds light on why he feels the way that he does.
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