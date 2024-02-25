Create New Account
💥US Supplied Bradley IFV hit by an ATGM
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

💥🇺🇦 US Supplied Bradley IFV hit by an ATGM.

An accurate hit from the Kornet ATGM on the Bradley of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a distance of 9 kilometers near the village of Ocheretino, north of Avdeevka.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

