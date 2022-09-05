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Psalm 5 Provides Protection For The Righteous And Exposure of The Wicked
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
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47 views • September 05, 2022

Psalm 5 -- King James Version

1 Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditation.

2 Hearken unto the voice of my cry, my King, and my God: for unto thee will I pray.

3 My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.

4 For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.

5 The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.

6 Thou shalt destroy them that speak leasing: the Lord will abhor the bloody and deceitful man.

7 But as for me, I will come into thy house in the multitude of thy mercy: and in thy fear will I worship toward thy holy temple.

8 Lead me, O Lord, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face.

9 For there is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue.

10 Destroy thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee.

11 But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.

12 For thou, Lord, wilt bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.

_____________________________________________________

Listen to Alexander Scourby at his home page link. This guy's Bible reading is some of the best you will ever hear.

https://www.youtube.com/c/YouBibleChannelLitchfieldAssociates

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Keywords
jesus savessupernatural protectionpsalm 5exposure of evilplans of the devil
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