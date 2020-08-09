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DON'T LET HISTORY REPEAT IT'S SELF (MIRRORED)
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242 views • August 09, 2020
DON'T LET HISTORY REPEAT IT'S SELF (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ausstray at:-
https://youtu.be/ulZ_GxTDppY
News Politics Australia And Ells Where to keep n top of what is happening around the world, Australia has gone backwards in term of freedom. the Australian constitution is very impotent in Australia because it is the law of the land.
Disclaimer. All videos are not to be taken as LEGAL ADVICE. We are not lawyers or financial advisers. All Videos on this channel are put up for educational and entertainment purposes only. the views expressed on the videos are not to be taken as the views of this channel.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ausstray at:-
https://youtu.be/ulZ_GxTDppY
News Politics Australia And Ells Where to keep n top of what is happening around the world, Australia has gone backwards in term of freedom. the Australian constitution is very impotent in Australia because it is the law of the land.
Disclaimer. All videos are not to be taken as LEGAL ADVICE. We are not lawyers or financial advisers. All Videos on this channel are put up for educational and entertainment purposes only. the views expressed on the videos are not to be taken as the views of this channel.
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