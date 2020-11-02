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Most People Don't Realize It's Happening
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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136 views • November 02, 2020
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...

"Most People Don't Realize It's Happening"

Visit @Johnny Bigger & @MotivHolic for more...

►Thanks to Mark Passio:
https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkPassio/...

►"People need to know this"
https://youtu.be/ck8WQUF-JlM

► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com

►Fair Use Disclaimer:



Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.



1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)

2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.

3)It is transformative in nature.

4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.



If you are the legal content owner of any videos here and would like them removed please message me at https://www.facebook.com/Johny-Bigger...
Keywords
fearslavemind controlcontrolmanipulationhuman consciousnesshumankindenergy deprived
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy