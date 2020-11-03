Did You Know About These Secret Presidential Powers?

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Derrick Broze breaks down a recent article discussing the little known powers granted to each U.S. President and what this could mean for the 2020 Election and beyond.
The Enemies Briefcase - Secret powers and the presidency By Andrew Cockburn:
https://harpers.org/archive/2020/11/the-enemies-briefcase-secret-powers-of-the-presidency/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rPLiVUIHRzVF/
The Conscious Resistance Network