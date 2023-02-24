Why Do I Get So Angry With People?

We all have experienced feeling angry and hurt when someone speaks their mind to us and is disrespectful. Being tolerant and nice only works to a point, and then we find ourselves unable to contain our feelings and helpless to deal with the anger we feel. In this Q&A Guy Finley reveals that the real question isn't, how do I stop getting angry with people, but rather, what can I discover about my own anger? You'll gain some vital insight into what is really happening when you find yourself on that inner roller coaster ride going from feeling nice, to disturbed, then getting angry... and never being at peace in the end!

