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Non-Believers Should Use Some Common Sense
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924 views • April 25, 2021
Some things are hard to believe- Flat Earth, Genocidal Maniacs of Government, and all Corporations, from the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry to Household Toxins and Forced Vaccines and executions, murder and Wars never ending, and most refuse to believe in Reptilians too- 'CHEERS' Sleep Tight- And thank you for reading the description and your visit to my videos- I am really censored everywhere my friends- WesTruther
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