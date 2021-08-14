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Former Mayor of Philly Blasts Masks?, 3666
The Still Report
The Still Report
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21 views • August 14, 2021
Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Yesterday, the former Mayor of Philadelphia, Lou Barletta, blasted the Gov. of PA, Gov. Tom Wolf, and the current mayor of Philly, Jim Kenney, for re-imposing stringent mask mandates on Pennsylvania residents.


The new mandates look a whole lot like something out of Biblical prophecy. The average citizen must wear either double masks or produce proof of vaccination in order to even enter a business establishment, whether they are employees or customers.

"Philadelphia has taken it upon themselves to dictate Pennsylvanian's lives by mandating businesses require masks or proof of vaccination. It is not up to the government, at any level, to decide how Americans live their lives.”

In Philadelphia, city employees are also required to either get vaccinated, or wear double masks.

Barletta says it’s about time for someone to stand up to this destruction of America as we have known it:

"We’ve seen just how devastating lockdowns and overzealous mandates have been on friends, families, and coworkers. Forcing workers to double mask or be fired is absurd.”
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philadelphiamaskscovid
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