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Here Comes Trouble (1948) HAL ROACH COMEDY
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86 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: William Tracy, Joe Sawyer, Emory Parnell
Director: Fred Guiol
A newspaper publisher is being blackmailed by a burlesque queen, and he sends one of his reporters to talk to her. When the girl is murdered, the reporter, the publisher and the publisher's daughter all come under suspicion!
Director: Fred Guiol
A newspaper publisher is being blackmailed by a burlesque queen, and he sends one of his reporters to talk to her. When the girl is murdered, the reporter, the publisher and the publisher's daughter all come under suspicion!
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