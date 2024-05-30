Trump Needs a Miracle

The Trump Manhattan trial is something out of a nightmare, and it will take a miracle from God if the jury acquits. There’s an anti-Trump jury pool, a corrupt judge, unconstitutional jury instructions to “find a crime, any crime—or any intent,” lying witnesses and prosecutors, and a defendant likely to become the next president. Biden needs a convicted opponent to save his chances in November, and it seems that only the Almighty can help Donald Trump.
