© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Lies In Canada About COVID-19 Cases
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • November 11, 2020
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has lied AGAIN to people about the number of COVID-19 Cases and the public is only too eager to believe them and cooperate with the government, even though all the laws passed to do with COVID-19 are illegal.
Here is me ready the screed of the CBC and making my commentary.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Here is me ready the screed of the CBC and making my commentary.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.