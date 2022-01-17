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North Korean Regime: A Deep State Pawn Helping NWO Agenda
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30 views • January 17, 2022
Far from being an isolated pariah, the murderous communist regime enslaving North Korea is a key tool of the Deep State in its mission to build a "New World Order," argues The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From putting the dictatorship in power and restraining Gen. MacArthur in the Korean War to building up its factories and sending endless aid to the tyrant, subversives within the U.S. government and the United Nations have been key to allowing the Kim dynasty to maintain its iron grip on power. Ultimately, the regime's constant warmongering helps justify UN power as well as the globalist agenda. Alex breaks it all down with key evidence in this episode.
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