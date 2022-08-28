VAX DEATH FALL GUY - They Planned It From DAY ONE [Tom Renz Interview]

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They Planned It From DAY ONE — Tom Renz Interview
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WAYNE ROOT: Here is Who is to Blame for the Covid Vaccine Disaster and Coverup. [Hint: It’s NOT President Donald J. Trump]
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/wayne-root-blame-covid-vaccine-disaster-coverup-hint-not-president-donald-j-trump/