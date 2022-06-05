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5.6.22: WHAT is REALLY going on? #PsyWar at PLAY? The ENEMY is BUCKLING under HEAVY TRUTH! PRAY!
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267 views • May 07, 2022
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*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Pfizer will submit data on Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5 in next few weeks: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22966
Crazy Abortion Activists Start Brawl And Get Into Violent Fight With LAPD: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22976
Dr Levatino: Spells Out Chapter & Verse What Happens with a 2nd Trimester Abortion: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22994
Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy: "We're actually going to do 100 rules this year alone on appliances." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23001
WHO COVID OFFICIAL DR MICHAEL J RYAN 'IT IS COST EFFECTIVE TO SEPARATE SOME INDIVIDUALS FROM SOCIETY: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23014
Mary Dis-Information by The United Spot: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22980
Commie Dan is passing a bill now which means you won’t be allowed to grow your own food. https://t.me/gracevb/8870
Pfizer data dump. This jab should NOT be given to breast feeding Mothers.... they went ahead and did it anyway. https://t.me/gracevb/8871
INDIA: The Supreme Court underlined that bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. https://t.me/gracevb/8878
Joe Biden ADMITS aborting is the resultant of killing A CHILD! https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11512
Reagan vs Fake News: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11536
Mr. Keyes shows why marriage between man and woman is key: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11543
1st Special Forces Command posted this video, yesterday at 6:28pm EST, on TS. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11547
Breakdown of Special Forces vid: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11533
"The Ghost Army”: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11549
DeSantis:
"We are NOT going to use your tax dollars, to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other"
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11570
President Trump says that Truth Social is his version of Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11571
30-Year-Old Needs Leg Amputated After COVID Shot - Thrombosis 💉https://t.me/covidbc/2487
Food plants burned down:
https://t.me/NewResistance/8248
During a US Senate committee hearing with Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Majorcas speaking, Senator Rand Paul asked how the executive branch plans to define what constitutes disinformation. https://t.me/NewResistance/8241
Gates in jail please:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86844
The U.S. Ministry of Truth Interrogates a Man Who Shared Misinformation Online: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86864
Bill being discussed to allow abortion up to 40 weeks.https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3312
Incontrovertible Geolocation and Video Evidence of Rampant Drop Box Abuse: Catherine Engelbrecht:
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4311
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts dropping truth bombs all over parliament. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/35298
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
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Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for
➡️ Get Yours For up to 70% Off Here: http://www.getagasmask.com ⬅️
✅ Complete Eye, Face, & Respiratory Protection ✅
———————————————————
Get a 4-week food supply today
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
-------------------------------
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Pfizer will submit data on Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5 in next few weeks: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22966
Crazy Abortion Activists Start Brawl And Get Into Violent Fight With LAPD: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22976
Dr Levatino: Spells Out Chapter & Verse What Happens with a 2nd Trimester Abortion: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22994
Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy: "We're actually going to do 100 rules this year alone on appliances." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23001
WHO COVID OFFICIAL DR MICHAEL J RYAN 'IT IS COST EFFECTIVE TO SEPARATE SOME INDIVIDUALS FROM SOCIETY: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23014
Mary Dis-Information by The United Spot: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22980
Commie Dan is passing a bill now which means you won’t be allowed to grow your own food. https://t.me/gracevb/8870
Pfizer data dump. This jab should NOT be given to breast feeding Mothers.... they went ahead and did it anyway. https://t.me/gracevb/8871
INDIA: The Supreme Court underlined that bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. https://t.me/gracevb/8878
Joe Biden ADMITS aborting is the resultant of killing A CHILD! https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11512
Reagan vs Fake News: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11536
Mr. Keyes shows why marriage between man and woman is key: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11543
1st Special Forces Command posted this video, yesterday at 6:28pm EST, on TS. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11547
Breakdown of Special Forces vid: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11533
"The Ghost Army”: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11549
DeSantis:
"We are NOT going to use your tax dollars, to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other"
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11570
President Trump says that Truth Social is his version of Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11571
30-Year-Old Needs Leg Amputated After COVID Shot - Thrombosis 💉https://t.me/covidbc/2487
Food plants burned down:
https://t.me/NewResistance/8248
During a US Senate committee hearing with Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Majorcas speaking, Senator Rand Paul asked how the executive branch plans to define what constitutes disinformation. https://t.me/NewResistance/8241
Gates in jail please:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86844
The U.S. Ministry of Truth Interrogates a Man Who Shared Misinformation Online: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86864
Bill being discussed to allow abortion up to 40 weeks.https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3312
Incontrovertible Geolocation and Video Evidence of Rampant Drop Box Abuse: Catherine Engelbrecht:
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4311
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts dropping truth bombs all over parliament. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/35298
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for
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