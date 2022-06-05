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5.6.22: WHAT is REALLY going on? #PsyWar at PLAY? The ENEMY is BUCKLING under HEAVY TRUTH! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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Music: Arlington March

Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
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This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html

Pfizer will submit data on Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5 in next few weeks: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22966

Crazy Abortion Activists Start Brawl And Get Into Violent Fight With LAPD: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22976

Dr Levatino: Spells Out Chapter & Verse What Happens with a 2nd Trimester Abortion: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22994

Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy: "We're actually going to do 100 rules this year alone on appliances." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23001

WHO COVID OFFICIAL DR MICHAEL J RYAN 'IT IS COST EFFECTIVE TO SEPARATE SOME INDIVIDUALS FROM SOCIETY: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23014

Mary Dis-Information by The United Spot: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22980

Commie Dan is passing a bill now which means you won’t be allowed to grow your own food. https://t.me/gracevb/8870

Pfizer data dump. This jab should NOT be given to breast feeding Mothers.... they went ahead and did it anyway. https://t.me/gracevb/8871

INDIA: The Supreme Court underlined that bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. https://t.me/gracevb/8878

Joe Biden ADMITS aborting is the resultant of killing A CHILD! https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11512

Reagan vs Fake News: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11536

Mr. Keyes shows why marriage between man and woman is key: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11543

1st Special Forces Command posted this video, yesterday at 6:28pm EST, on TS. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11547

Breakdown of Special Forces vid: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11533

"The Ghost Army”: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11549

DeSantis:
"We are NOT going to use your tax dollars, to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other"
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11570

President Trump says that Truth Social is his version of Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’: https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/11571

30-Year-Old Needs Leg Amputated After COVID Shot - Thrombosis 💉https://t.me/covidbc/2487

Food plants burned down:
https://t.me/NewResistance/8248

During a US Senate committee hearing with Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Majorcas speaking, Senator Rand Paul asked how the executive branch plans to define what constitutes disinformation. https://t.me/NewResistance/8241

Gates in jail please:
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86844

The U.S. Ministry of Truth Interrogates a Man Who Shared Misinformation Online: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/86864

Bill being discussed to allow abortion up to 40 weeks.https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3312

Incontrovertible Geolocation and Video Evidence of Rampant Drop Box Abuse: Catherine Engelbrecht:
https://t.me/VigilantFox/4311

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts dropping truth bombs all over parliament. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/35298



Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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