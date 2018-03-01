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1/3/18 TRUMP MUST SURVIVE: M_ke P_nce DEEPLY TIED To PedoGate. #STORM #FIREWORKS
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95 views • January 01, 2021
You Are Free TV
1/3/18
The intel is in and can be verified by court docs. M P was Gov during enormous pedo rings trafficking children through the FBI, CIA and Gov't officials in Indiana. Connections to recent airplane crashes in Costa Rica and Australia.
Here is the link to my blog that gives links to the news in this video:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/breaking-mike-pence-exposed-in-indiana-pedogate-trump-take-down-is-real-storm-fireworks-whiterabbit
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Ether: 0x736348F33e8B42Ac79F1A6F92e2cC2E156C7eAc5
Litecoin: LVtHzLgz81139PMwvp9YDorgwP8AEDjPft
1/3/18
The intel is in and can be verified by court docs. M P was Gov during enormous pedo rings trafficking children through the FBI, CIA and Gov't officials in Indiana. Connections to recent airplane crashes in Costa Rica and Australia.
Here is the link to my blog that gives links to the news in this video:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/breaking-mike-pence-exposed-in-indiana-pedogate-trump-take-down-is-real-storm-fireworks-whiterabbit
https://writeintoaction.com
To donate to Support my work:
PayPal [email protected]
To donate to You Are Free TV with Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1LMAJKFXCsX3SSYe2LmCmEJNxFwC2P2Pg1
BCH: 1GY76nxZ1KJwBKxCvLnmszZb8vFttoHBWK
Ether: 0x736348F33e8B42Ac79F1A6F92e2cC2E156C7eAc5
Litecoin: LVtHzLgz81139PMwvp9YDorgwP8AEDjPft
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