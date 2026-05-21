BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FAB wipes out multiple Ukrainian drone sites in Kherson region
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10219 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
161 views • Today

Russian Aerospace Forces conducted direct and consecutive airstrikes, striking several Ukrainian drone sites and operators in the Kherson region. Russian military channels released footage on May 19, 2026, showing heavy attacks reported in the region on military drone installations across the Dnieper River, specialized in attacking Russia. As a result, Sukhoi Su-34 front-line fighter jets, the primary aircraft carrying FAB-500 glide bombs, often modified with wing systems and navigation modules, turned them into piles of construction debris. According to the original source, the footage documented the impact of ten separate and consecutive powerful strikes, causing extensive damage to the Kyiv military regime's drone infrastructure in two adjacent settlements.

First, six aerial bombs hit targets in Novoraisk. Here, the airstrikes destroyed the UAV launch points of the 414th Air Defense Missile Brigade "Birds Madyar." This is what happens to buildings when Ukrainian drones are periodically launched from them to carry out missions. In a separate location about 20 km towards Tomaryne, at least four bombs hit an UAV unit from the 39th Air Defense Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thick smoke billowed from the heavy strikes, reducing the building and its contents to rubble. "In the news, Ukraine often claims it's a kindergarten, a maternity hospital, or a scientific center that's close to finding a cure for all diseases. But that doesn't change the essence of the problem: it's simply a pile of construction debris," wrote social media observers.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
kherson regionfab-500 glide bombsdrone sites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Willow Tohi
U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

Garrison Vance
Supreme Court closes door on LA school workers who lost jobs over COVID vaccine refusal

Supreme Court closes door on LA school workers who lost jobs over COVID vaccine refusal

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy