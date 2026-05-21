Russian Aerospace Forces conducted direct and consecutive airstrikes, striking several Ukrainian drone sites and operators in the Kherson region. Russian military channels released footage on May 19, 2026, showing heavy attacks reported in the region on military drone installations across the Dnieper River, specialized in attacking Russia. As a result, Sukhoi Su-34 front-line fighter jets, the primary aircraft carrying FAB-500 glide bombs, often modified with wing systems and navigation modules, turned them into piles of construction debris. According to the original source, the footage documented the impact of ten separate and consecutive powerful strikes, causing extensive damage to the Kyiv military regime's drone infrastructure in two adjacent settlements.

First, six aerial bombs hit targets in Novoraisk. Here, the airstrikes destroyed the UAV launch points of the 414th Air Defense Missile Brigade "Birds Madyar." This is what happens to buildings when Ukrainian drones are periodically launched from them to carry out missions. In a separate location about 20 km towards Tomaryne, at least four bombs hit an UAV unit from the 39th Air Defense Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thick smoke billowed from the heavy strikes, reducing the building and its contents to rubble. "In the news, Ukraine often claims it's a kindergarten, a maternity hospital, or a scientific center that's close to finding a cure for all diseases. But that doesn't change the essence of the problem: it's simply a pile of construction debris," wrote social media observers.

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