jEEWs are "BLOWN AWAY" by Al-Qassam's New TBG Rocket

Al-Qassam's New TBG Rocket





A group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house was targeted with a “TBG” shell in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Yunis. 2024/03/29





The ‘Yassin” anti-fortification missile “TBG,” which Al-Qassam fighters used to target the special forces fortified inside buildings on several axes of the Gaza Strip.





The description of the device:





• Designed and manufactured by Al-Qassam Brigades.





• Has a high destructive capacity.





• It is fired by an RPG launcher.





• Used against fortified buildings and structures.





• Its dual function warhead penetrates the walls and then explodes inside the building.





Technical specifications:





• Shell caliber: 64/105mm





• Total weight: 4.5kg.





• Effective range: 100m





• Impact range: 150m





