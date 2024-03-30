jEEWs are "BLOWN AWAY" by Al-Qassam's New TBG Rocket
A group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house was targeted with a “TBG” shell in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Yunis. 2024/03/29
The ‘Yassin” anti-fortification missile “TBG,” which Al-Qassam fighters used to target the special forces fortified inside buildings on several axes of the Gaza Strip.
The description of the device:
• Designed and manufactured by Al-Qassam Brigades.
• Has a high destructive capacity.
• It is fired by an RPG launcher.
• Used against fortified buildings and structures.
• Its dual function warhead penetrates the walls and then explodes inside the building.
Technical specifications:
• Shell caliber: 64/105mm
• Total weight: 4.5kg.
• Effective range: 100m
• Impact range: 150m
