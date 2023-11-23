Create New Account
観ておいた方が良いことX ～2024.2
w₊w₊w＝？
31 Subscribers
22 views
Published 18 hours ago

https://twitter.com/tobikingu/status/1722159479683440979

『 今から 1 か月後には、より優れた携帯電話を手に入れることができます。』- 「あらゆる製造品が今後生まれ変わり」更にこの発言へと続きます。

https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1726382236843360755

【5ヶ月"以内"に】サウスカロライナでの演説【2023,9,27】

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61838


=======================================

宣戦布告【記録】




Keywords
bbcnwoebs

