BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #230
What On Earth Is Happening
What On Earth Is Happening
142 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • September 18, 2020
Date: 2020-07-12

Topics: The Psychological State Of Police & Their Supporters Part 4, How To Become The TRUE Media Webinar update, WOEIH partnership with Autonomy Unlimited (from Richard Grove), CoVID-19 is a Mind-Control PsyOp, Police are low-level members of the Satanic Cult that rules the world, Confessions Of A Former Bastard Cop reading continued, Policing is a form of SLAVERY, Crony "Capitalism," the Origin of modern Police was Runaway Slave Patrols during the Civil war Era, "Hegelian" Polarization Dialectics as a Divide-And-Conquer Strategy, the Cult Without A Name, the True Illuminati vs. the Dark Illuminati, the Cult Of The Black Sun, "None Dare Call It Conspiracy" by Gary Allen, "Tragedy And Hope" by Caroll Quigley, "The Anglo-American Establishment" by Caroll Quigley, Police are a VIOLENT GANG that is controlling human society, Voluntarism vs. the Control-based World-View, the necessity of Abolishing the Police, the complete Immorality of Prisons, the Inherent and Natural Right of Self-Defense, the Self-Defense Principle includes the Right to use DEADLY Force if your rights are being usurped, Socialist Healthcare is Theft and Conscription, People of all skin colors are MURDERED by Police every day, Holistic Intelligence vs. Left-Brained Intellect, ALL Contributions to the One Great Work are VALUABLE, Learning the technical skills needed to produce content and media, Waking up asleep family members, the Will to do the Great Work, the Personal Sacrifice which the Great Work requires.

Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate

Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Keywords
freedommind controlanarchyspiritualityoccultconsciousnessmark passiomoralitynatural lawoccultismwhat on earth is happeningnonprofits and activism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy