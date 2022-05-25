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Silent War Ep. 6217: Free Election Fraud Megabook, Food Crisis, Wuhan's Covidpox2.0, Civil War, War, & more
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51 views • May 25, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
People Starting to Go Hungry as Food Prices Soar, Some Barely Able to Afford One Meal a Day.
THE COMPANY OF WOLVES - My New Election Fraud Book - First half free to read on NemosNewsNetwork.com and more to come!
Biden "Misspeaks" In Vow To Respond Militarily If China Attacks Taiwan, White House Walks Back.
The IRS Fell Behind So Its Employees Destroyed 30 Million Tax Documents in an Effort to Catch Up.
Trump reshares post saying the U.S. is heading for a CIVIL WAR and suggesting the country is 'failing so fast' the enemy must be 'coming from within'.
A few days ago Major fire breaks out at Geneva Airport, makes me wonder if DAVOS is being targeted by Vigilantes.
Joe Biden Admits It’s ALL On Purpose: “When It Comes to Gas Prices, We’re Going Through INCREDIBLE TRANSITION – God Willing, We’ll Be Less Reliant on Fossil Fuels”.
Wuhan Lab was Experimenting with Monkeypox Last Year – Published Research Report in International Journal in February.
Remember in January when a Pennsylvania Woman Who Came in Contact with CDC Monkeys After Crash Is Experiencing Cold-Like Symptoms, Pink-Eye and a Cough?
Bird Flu Outbreak Plunges US Egg Production To 7-Year-Low.
Baby Dies from Drowning in 3 Inches of Bathwater After Mother Fainted Following Her Covid-19 Vaccination.
CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing For All Domestic Air Travel, Including The Vaccinated.
Psychotherapist Who Conducts Transgender “Therapy” Encourages Teens to Distrust Their “Bigoted, Misinformed Parents” – Especially if They’re “Religious”.
State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida
Kamala Harris says your Kids are "Are Children of the Community”.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
People Starting to Go Hungry as Food Prices Soar, Some Barely Able to Afford One Meal a Day.
THE COMPANY OF WOLVES - My New Election Fraud Book - First half free to read on NemosNewsNetwork.com and more to come!
Biden "Misspeaks" In Vow To Respond Militarily If China Attacks Taiwan, White House Walks Back.
The IRS Fell Behind So Its Employees Destroyed 30 Million Tax Documents in an Effort to Catch Up.
Trump reshares post saying the U.S. is heading for a CIVIL WAR and suggesting the country is 'failing so fast' the enemy must be 'coming from within'.
A few days ago Major fire breaks out at Geneva Airport, makes me wonder if DAVOS is being targeted by Vigilantes.
Joe Biden Admits It’s ALL On Purpose: “When It Comes to Gas Prices, We’re Going Through INCREDIBLE TRANSITION – God Willing, We’ll Be Less Reliant on Fossil Fuels”.
Wuhan Lab was Experimenting with Monkeypox Last Year – Published Research Report in International Journal in February.
Remember in January when a Pennsylvania Woman Who Came in Contact with CDC Monkeys After Crash Is Experiencing Cold-Like Symptoms, Pink-Eye and a Cough?
Bird Flu Outbreak Plunges US Egg Production To 7-Year-Low.
Baby Dies from Drowning in 3 Inches of Bathwater After Mother Fainted Following Her Covid-19 Vaccination.
CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing For All Domestic Air Travel, Including The Vaccinated.
Psychotherapist Who Conducts Transgender “Therapy” Encourages Teens to Distrust Their “Bigoted, Misinformed Parents” – Especially if They’re “Religious”.
State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida
Kamala Harris says your Kids are "Are Children of the Community”.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourself by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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