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Ultimate Detailed Facts All The World is a Stage Good & Bad Players!
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97 views • March 20, 2022
Mankind lives in a fallen world, we are not to worship or idolize man or woman. All the world is a stage. There are good and bad players, world leaders fighting amongst each other to take over the world for themselves. Mankind is merely the audience members watching events play out before our very eyes. To protect yourself and your loves ones. Stay out of the political arena. Understand that you are watching spiritual powers fighting amongst each other. Mankind is in the way. Mankind needs to focus on yourself, focus on your loved ones, focus on uplifting each other, focus on becoming independent, focus and what's right and especially focus on LOVE! It's all about Motivating, Educating & Activating warriors. Peace & Love to All Worldwide!
video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHcg3CYHLGoR/
video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHcg3CYHLGoR/
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