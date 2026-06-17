CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Canary in a Climate World

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June 18, 2026: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada and an expert on climate science. In this episode, we discuss a new book: Canary in a Climate World, available now on Amazon. We discuss China’s exemption from international agreements regarding fossil fuels and the ways in which our Prime Minister, Mark Carney gains from Canada’s restrictive climate change policies through his investments in Brookfield Assets.
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