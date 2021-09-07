COVID-19 Quarantine/Unvaxxed FEMA camps used to be pre-2008 Walmarts

COVID-19 Quarantine/Unvaxxed FEMA camps used to be pre-2008ish Walmarts



Dear Father GOD you know i always wondered if Hitler built those prison camps like Auschwitz before or during world war 2 ...... i think satan decided to build it before what he wants to do ..... i remember when walmarts around the nation were closed down and the press-release said it was because of "plumbing issues" and this was around 2008 ..... we had great fear then they were being converted to FEMA camps for the future "New World Order" and then we got all scared if "Jade Helm 2015" would be it ..... now with the so-called vaccines (dangerous mRNA gene-therapy devices) now i can see what these camps are for ...... we are the new Jews in a new Nazi world order (the unvaxxed) ..... help GOD i hope i will remain faithful to you despite all the social pressure the spiritual warfare pressure, in the name of Jesus i pray amen.