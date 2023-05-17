Witches Pledge Loyalty to King Charles because he has Pagan Beliefs

Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

A group of British witches and pagans have declared their allegiance to King Charles, asserting that he is supportive of their beliefs and describing him as "very pagan." The revelation comes in the wake of an article highlighting the King's involvement in the global Sustainable Development movement, with a focus on the United Nations Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum's initiatives. The article also draws attention to the King's purported enthusiasm for the "green agenda," which the author argues involves a form of "earth worship."





According to the UK tabloid The Sun, the witches and pagans congregated from various parts of the United Kingdom to perform spells in support of King Charles during a special coronation ritual ceremony. The spells involved lighting colored candles, burning incense, scattering rose petals, and exchanging magical gifts on Coronation Day. The witches commenced their spellcasting several days prior to the May 6 coronation.





Julie Aspinall, a self-professed pagan, witch, and the main organizer of the event, shared her insights with The Sun. The coronation ritual took place at the Festival of Witches and Pagans held in Coventry over the coronation weekend. The festival was expected to draw over 2,000 attendees and offered workshops on wand-making, spell-casting, crystal skull healing, and various night rituals. Aspinall, along with her coven called the Coven of Gaia, organized the event with the aim of teaching and nurturing the ways of witchcraft and paganism.





In her interview with The Sun, Aspinall explained that while King Charles is the head of the Church of England, he is also viewed by the pagan community as being aligned with their beliefs. The invitation to the coronation featured pagan symbolism, including the Green Man, which represents spring and rebirth in British folklore. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Green Man symbol was chosen to celebrate the new reign and reflected the King's love for nature and climate conservation.





Aspinall further mentioned that King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had been adopted as a druid in Wales during her youth, and the royal family has historically shown support for pagan beliefs. King Charles' dedication to environmental preservation resonates with the pagan community's reverence for nature, prompting their desire to include him in their ceremony.





The Coven of Gaia's special coronation ritual took place on Sunday, May 7, during which the witches and pagans formed a circle and chanted their allegiance to King Charles.





