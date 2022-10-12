Pfizer Director Admits COVID ‘Vaccine’ Wasn’t Tested on Preventing Transmission

https://gnews.org/articles/t53492596
10/11/2022 In a COVID hearing in the European Parliament, a Pfizer director admitted that at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus. Politicians and MSM spread misinformation. Vaccine mandates/passports were immoral, unscientific, and illegal.
