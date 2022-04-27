© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tomorrow Is A Mystery
Proverbs 27:1 (NIV)
1 Do not boast about tomorrow,
for you do not know what a day may bring.
Proverbs Club Commentary
There are over 166,000 deaths every day.
Instead of saying, "Tomorrow I will ...",
Prefix it with, "God willing".
https://pc1.tiny.us/v7u9rucs
#boast #tomorrow #know #day #bring