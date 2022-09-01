The Bolshevik Revolution - Darkness Descends

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This is the untold story of the Bolsheviks, the Romanovs, the Kulaks, and the Holodomor - the greatest massacre of innocent lives in human history.
📖 Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn 200 Years Together: https://archive.org/details/AleksandrSolzhenitsyn200YearsTogether
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