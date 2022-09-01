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The Bolshevik Revolution - Darkness Descends
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349 views • September 01, 2022

This is the untold story of the Bolsheviks, the Romanovs, the Kulaks, and the Holodomor - the greatest massacre of innocent lives in human history.

📖 Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn 200 Years Together: https://archive.org/details/AleksandrSolzhenitsyn200YearsTogether

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bolshevikssynagogue of satanscarlet beastthe romanovsthe kulaksthe holodomor
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