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DR. DAVID E. MARTIN DROPS SHOCKING COVID INFO ON CANADIANS!
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152 views • August 31, 2021
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Dr. David E. Martin drops Shocking Covid Info on Canadians! https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/ | Jim Fetzer channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim_fetzer/
Quote: "Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity. To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit - Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/ Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/ The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf Reiner Fuelmich interview: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html Transcript of Interview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19o1BeQa6z9XD58GkYE1e-qiiNbnr5wTz/view Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin: https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Dr.-David-Martin-w-Stew-Peters:b https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/ Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/ To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/ You can find our videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/ https://rumble.com/c/c-667243 https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada "
Dr. David E. Martin drops Shocking Covid Info on Canadians! https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUVtNa9xdBnW/ | Jim Fetzer channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim_fetzer/
Quote: "Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity. To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit - Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/ Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/ The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf Reiner Fuelmich interview: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.html Transcript of Interview: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19o1BeQa6z9XD58GkYE1e-qiiNbnr5wTz/view Stew Peters interviews with Dr. David Martin: https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Dr.-David-Martin-w-Stew-Peters:b https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/ Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/ To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/ Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/ You can find our videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/ https://rumble.com/c/c-667243 https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada "
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