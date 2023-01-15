American Falls Idaho for solo tuba with videotape, Op. 260 by Richard O. Burdick

In this video, I will played and recorded the solo tuba work, Op. 260, by Richard O. Burdick. This work is a beautiful and challenging piece for the solo tuba, and I am excited to perform it for you! If you’re interested in learning more about this work or in preparing for a solo tuba recital, I Highly recommend you check out this video! I will be guiding you through the playing and recording process, and afterwards you will be able to listen to and/or download the full performance. Thanks for watching!

for solo tuba with videotape or solo tuba with strings and videotape The video was filmed July 6th 2019 constructed in late July, 2019 The music was written from Dec. 28 2021 - Jan 6, 2022 The tonalities are in I Ching scales 21-62 and 46-55

In Richard’s Jazzy neo-impressionist style.

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus260.html

