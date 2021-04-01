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** Globalist Deep State China Whore Democrats Adopting Communist Tracking System ** - Globalist/Zionist Plan to Track, Trace and Depopulate the Planet
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
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461 views • April 01, 2021
** The global trace-and-track regime – Life with Big Brother
- WND, Michelle Malkinn – 30/Mar/2921
- Michelle Malkin is author of "Open Borders, Inc.: Who's Funding America's Destruction." Her email address is [email protected].
- Article: https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/global-trace-track-regime/
-- The tech oligarchs are in the driver's seat, not the back of the bus.
The Biden administration's vaccine passport scheme is just the teeny-tiny tip of a massive privacy invasion iceberg. A year ago this week, I began chronicling the worldwide weaponization of COVID-19 by big government and big business to trace and track the health data of untold hundreds of millions of human beings. Let's review.
In March 2020, Singapore unleashed a Bluetooth app called "TraceTogether" on Google Play and the Apple Store to track people who tested positive for coronavirus and notify others through their cellphones. For those who argue that participation is completely "voluntary," bear in mind that Singapore functions as a high-tech dictatorship where refusal to comply with stay-at-home orders and refusal to share GPS location data with health bureaucrats are criminal offenses subject to six months' imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Cont’d --
** Naomi Wolf: Vaccine passports spell 'the end of human liberty'
- Dr. Naomi Wolf: Vaccine passport platform is identical to China's social credit system
- 'How does China keep a billion people under the thumb of a totalitarian regime?'
- WND, Bob Unruh – 31/Mar/2021
- Video 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHuiLenGJp8
- Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqAtBjd0rZE
- Article: https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/naomi-wolf-vaccine-passports-spell-end-human-liberty/
-- Liberal author and feminist icon Naomi Wolf is warning that the proposed "vaccine passports" would mean the end of liberty in the free world.
"I cannot say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned," she said in an interview Sunday with Fox News' Steve Hilton.
Some countries including Denmark, have already begun implementing a digital or paper proof of vaccination that allows a person to enter a venue or board public transportation.
Cont’d --
Keywords
current eventsdemocratsdiscriminationpoliticaldeep statevaccineglobalistunchinaborder crisiszionistopen bordersmichelle malkinlockdowncovidcontact tracingbiden administration
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