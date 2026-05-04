The tetanus vaccine is an abortion or sterilization vaccine, says Carrie Madej, D.O. (2021)

Carrie Madej, D.O. on “Flyover Conservatives” talking about the Tetanus Vaccine in 2021.

"The World Health Organization and NIH have, since 1972, been developing the tetanus vaccine as an abortion or sterilization vaccine."

"I was doing an observation on my rotations in Detroit, Michigan, when I was training, and I saw that they gave some people the vaccine for tetanus and some not, as a protocol."

"I saw there's a huge difference in fertility, huge."

"The people who didn't get [the tetanus vaccine] were extremely fertile."

"The people who did [get the tetanus vaccine] had a lot of problems [getting pregnant]."

"I Googled it then, and sure enough, you can still find this if you Google it, that the World Health Organization and NIH have, since 1972, been developing the tetanus vaccine as an abortion or sterilization vaccine."

"They've been putting the pregnancy hormone [HCG] inside the tetanus vaccine in that vial."

"And so every time you get [the tetanus vaccine], it's a cumulative response."

"Your body will then see, if you're a female, you'll see when you get pregnant, you'll have a higher and higher HCG level..."

"Well, then your body will then learn to attack that."

"So it's going to attack an early pregnancy."

"So then you wouldn't even know you got pregnant in the first place."

"So they have absolutely used this in Latino countries, Africa, and India."

"I absolutely believe they were using it here in the US, although they deny it."

"Although you look on the World Health Organization's websites, they've had tons of vaccines they've been developing, they've been testing out, they've been utilizing on us for decades and lying to the doctors, lying to the other people."

"So my point is, these are the organizations behind the COVID shot right now."

"Do you think they're gonna tell us the truth now?"

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Credit to all the people who have posted this video clip on Bitchute, Rumble and X.

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The full interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/gXqCdBHjQT1g/

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"Flyover Conservatives" channel on Rumble is here:

https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives

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Mirrored - Fat News

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