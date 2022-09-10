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Russian Forces Retreat Preparing For Battle Of Kupyansk
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252 views • September 10, 2022

e General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time acknowledged the offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian military did not announce the control of the town of Balakleya but it was declared by President Zelensky. Local sources report that the Russian units managed to provide a safe corridor for the withdrawal of the grouping that has been fighting in the city for three days.

To date, the loss of Balakleya is the major defeat of the Russian military in Eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian media solemnly celebrate the victory. At the same time, in social networks, the media controlled by Kiev are already spreading calls to local residents to provide any information on civilians who have cooperated with the Russian military and received Russian passports. Ukrainian nationalists are known for brutal reprisals against the pro-Russian population.

To the north of Balakleya, after the capture of Volokhov Yar, the Ukrainian military sent part of the forces to blockade Shevchenkovo and continue offensive along the highway towards Kupyansk. Ukrainian assault groups have already reached the villages near the city. South-west of Kupyansk, Bezmyateznoe and Spodobovka came under Ukrainian control.

Another group of Ukrainian forces made a dash to the east, reaching the village of Senkovo on the right bank of the Oskol River. There is a bridge which is of strategic importance for the Russian military supplies to the grouping in Izyum.

To the south of Balakleya, Ukrainian forces attempt to advance towards Veseloe and Kunye, but they were slowed down near Zaliman.

Part of the Ukrainian grouping is involved to divert the attention of the Russian military from the main directions of the attack. A local offensive began near Kopanki to the southwest of Izyum.

In the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use a large number of American, Turkish, French, British and other foreign military equipment. About 20% of the attacking forces are foreigners.

So far, Kiev managed to demonstrate the successes necessary to ensure further financing of the Ukrainian Army by its Western partners. As a result, the Pentagon announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine totaling $675 million. It includes additional shells for HIMARS MLRS, 105 mm howitzers, HARM anti-radar missiles, Humvee armored vehicles etc.

Today, Russian forces attempt to stop NATO in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

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