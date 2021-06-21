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ISIS is one of the terrorist organizations controlled by the British Deep State [Chinese subtitle] 「英國深層政府」控制著包括ISIS在內的恐怖組織
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41 views • June 21, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Isis is one of the terrorist organizations controlled by the British...〉，頻道「A9 Televizyonu」，2017年4月16日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUkwWrGca6k
原影片出處：〈Isis is one of the terrorist organizations controlled by the British...〉，頻道「A9 Televizyonu」，2017年4月16日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUkwWrGca6k
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