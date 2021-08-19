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The Vaxxers vs The Anti-Vaxxers – Satan’s Current Real and Deadly War
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151 views • August 19, 2021
In this video presentation The Mystic Philosopher answer and share with his listening audience some more of his unique and thought provoking perspectives on the following three questions from one of you his independent thinking and truth seeking listeners. Question: “The Mystic Philosopher, what do you honestly think should happen, what would you honestly like to see happen and what do you honestly think will happen to all the people the world over that knowingly and voluntarily took the COVID-19 experimental injections; and all those that are still lining up to take it today? Sir what do you honestly think should happen; what would you honestly like to see happen and what do you think will happen to them? You can be as straightforward, honest and blunt with your answers I think that I am big enough and mature enough to handle it.”
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